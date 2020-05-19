Smith, Julia Lynn (Hess) February 24, 1963 - May 11, 2020 Julia Lynn Hess Smith, daughter of Harold G. Hess, Sr and the late Eluned ("Lynn") Williamson Hess, entered into eternal rest May 11, 2020, at the age of 57. Julia loved being the eldest of her siblings, often reminding them of her status as "the Boss." She was in Girl Scouts and was an accomplished Special Olympic athlete, competing both in Sarpy and Hall Counties in Nebraska. Julia attended C.H.A.P School in Bellevue, through 1982, and graduated from Connell School in Grand Island in 1984. She was vibrant and full of love for her family and friends. She never missed sending a birthday card! She enjoyed annual family vacations "Up ta' Camp" on Summit Lake in upstate New York. She spent her time doing word search puzzles, playing cards and board games with friends, doing cross-stitch and latch-hook crafts, and piecing together jigsaw puzzles. She was thrilled to greet visitors to Peachtree Corners Christian Church while attending there. She loved living the last of her years with her sister Rita and brother-in-law Tom in Georgia. Julia was preceded in death by her brothers, James Henry Hess and William Frederick Hess; her mother, Lynn; and both sets of grandparents. She is survived by her father, Harold Hess, Sr. (Shawnee, KS); brothers, Harold Hess, Jr. (Bellevue, NE) and Richard (Michelle) Hess (Shawnee, KS); sister, Rita (Tom) Martucci (Washington, GA); nephews, Bryan (Tasha) Hess (Bellevue, NE) and Nathan Hess (Wichita, KS); nieces, Sarah (Rick Spilker) Mielke (Bellevue, NE) and Emily Hess (Lincoln, NE); great-niece and nephews; and a host of much loved aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will celebrate Julia's life later this summer in upstate New York and Vermont. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (https://mda.donordrive.com/). Hopkins Funeral Home Washington, GA | (706) 678-2525

