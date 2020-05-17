Smith, Joseph C. August 15, 1977 - May 13, 2020 Age 42 years of Omaha. Survived by parents, Alan and Pamela Smith; twin-brother Chris Smith; niece, Jasmine; nephew, Nathan; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Monday, May 18, from 5-8pm (with social distancing) at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel (Family will not be present). CELEBRATION of Joe's Life: Tuesday, May 19, at 10:30am (with social distancing) at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N. 60 Ave. To livestream the Service, please visit www.immanuel-lutheran.com. Interment: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

