Smith, John G. September 26, 1943 - October 19, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Judy; son, John Bryan Smith; parents, John and Rose Smith. Survived by wife, Gayle; children, Veronica Myrick (Russell), Tiffany Robling (Brian), John Robert Smith; grandchildren, Russell, Joy and Padraigh Myrick, Mitchell and John Mark Smith; four brothers, five sisters; ex-wife, Barbara Smith; many other family members and friends. FUNERAL: Saturday, October 26th, 10am, West Center Chapel with full military honors. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Open Door Mission, UMPS CARE or Fisher House Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

