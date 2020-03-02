Smith, John D. June 6, 1947 - February 29, 2020 He was loved by his wife of 51 years, Dianne; son, Daniel; daughter, Kelly and her husband Michael Lesser; and grandchildren, Charles and Emily. He was preceded by his parents, Hamilton and Irene Smith. John graduated in 1965 from Westside High School and was a lifelong educator for the Omaha Public Schools. After teaching English and History at Omaha South High in the early 70's, John moved into district level administration at Joslyn Castle and TAC. He retired as an Assistant Superintendent in 2002, after 33 years of service. Please join the family on Wednesday after 11am at the Pacific Street Chapel for a light lunch followed by a Sharing of Memories of John's life. The Burial will be at 1:30pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Omaha Schools Foundation for the Omaha South High expansion. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

