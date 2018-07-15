Smith, James W. James W. Smith went to join our Lord on July 4th, 2018. He left his wife, Carole; two daughters, Jacqueline D. Morehead, and Victoria M. Adkins; one son, Edward W. Smith; grandsons; granddaughters; and many other relatives and friends. God saw him getting tired and a cure was not to be, So He put His arms around him and whispered, "Come with Me." With tear-filled eyes we saw him suffer and we saw him fade away, Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. We will always love you, Jim. -- Carole and family A Private Military Funeral will be held at the National Military Cemetery in Springfield, NE.

