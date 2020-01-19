Smith, James E. "Jimmy" December 3, 1954 - January 15, 2020 Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Gracie Smith; children: D. Ricky, II, Trent (Tina), and Danasia Smith; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers; and two sisters. SERVICES: 1pm, Thursday, January 23, at the Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St. VISITATION: from 6-8pm Wednesday, January 22, at Forest Lawn. Burial in Graceland Park Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

