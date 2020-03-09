Smith, Herman S.

Smith, Herman S. Age 65 - March 2, 2020. Survived by his son, Torey Smith; siblings: Linda, Shannon and Fern Smith, Stephanie Barnes, Karen Johnson, Louis, Robert, and John, all of Omaha, and Kenneth Smith of Bermerton, WA; nieces; nephews; and other relatives. No Viewing. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 12:30pm on Tuesday at the Mortuary. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111, www.omahathomasfh.com.

