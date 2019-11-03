Smith, Gerald V. "Jerry" November 28, 1949 - October 28, 2019 Survived by wife, Judee Smith; children: Chad (Melissa), Tad (Donnette), and Brad (Wendy); eight grandchildren; sister, Sharon Franz (Ron). The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4th from 5pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Tuesday, November 5th at 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Tuesday, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Hope Chest News or may be directed to the family for a charity of their choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

