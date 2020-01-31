Smith, Gerald "Jerry"

Smith, Gerald "Jerry" March 29, 1943 - January 17, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Cheryl Smith, parents Milton and Velma, sister Patricia Menefee. Survived by children Scott (Gina) Smith, Carrie Smith, Bryan (Patricia) Smith, and Tacia Bock. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, sister Marlene Dobney, brother Alan Smith and many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday February 22, 1pm, Pilgrim Christian Church 2818 N. 70th St., Omaha.

