Smith, George "Paw Paw" William

Smith, George "Paw Paw" William March 29, 1923 - April 13, 2020 VISITATION: Friday, May 8, 4-8pm at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, May 9, 1pm at the Funeral Home. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St, Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

