Smith, Fred H. August 16, 1924 - October 2, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Rose; son, David. Survived by children, Marlene Page and Calvin Smith; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Monday, 10am, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, at the Mortuary. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

