Smith, Elaine R. March 31, 1926 - September 29, 2019 Age 93. Preceded in death by her husband Charles; and son Scott Owens. Survived by her grandchildren, Adam Owens, and Heather Stack (Brice); great-grandchildren, Evan Lewis, and Kate and Lexi Owens; daughter-in-law Janeen Owens; and many other friends and family. VISITATION: Tuesday, October 1st, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 2nd, 11:30am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment in Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department, 211 West 22nd Avenue, Bellevue, NE 68005. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.