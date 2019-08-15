Smith, Edith Marie (Heisner) July 29, 1920 - August 13, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Darrel Smith Sr.; parents, Alfred and Sophie Heisner; sister, Dorothy; brothers, Albert, Richard, Robert. Survived by son, Darrel Jr. and wife Ellen; grandson, Brett and wife Kelley; great-granddaughter, Taylor; great-grandson, Andrew; great-great-granddaughter, Tyler; sister, Evelyn Martin; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 17, at 11am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Papillion, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to St. Joseph Hospice or St. Paul's UMC. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-566-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

