Smith, Douglas Frank February 27, 1949 - October 22, 2019 Born in Omaha, NE. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Helen; 4 amazing children, Michelle (Billy) Brewer, Steven (Tracy) Oliver, Belinda (Danny) Johnson and Tonya (Bill) Capps; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Steve) Pokorski and Judy Owens; brothers-in-law, Tony Gottlieb and Robert (Cindy) Gottlieb; sister-in-law, Rosemary Warner; aunts and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by father, Frank Smith and mother, Garland Smith. Doug gave his life to the Lord and lived fully for Him. Doug loved his children deeply and was exceedingly proud of them. VISITATION: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 5-7pm, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Friday, 5-7:30pm, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3919 Greene Ave., Bellevue, NE. In lieu of flowers, Doug wanted memorials directed to Lighthouse Baptist Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

