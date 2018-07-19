Smith, Divonica Elaine II Aug 26, 1961 - Jul 10, 2018 VISITATION: Friday, July 20, 10am. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, July 20, 2018, 11am. All services will be held at Kremer Funeral Home. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

