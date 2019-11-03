Smith, Clarence, Sr. SMSgt USAF (Ret) August 1, 1951 - October 28, 2019 Gone Fishing, Too! Clarence Smith, Sr., 68, entered his eternal home on October 28, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was born on August 1, 1951 in McCormick, SC to the late Jahue and Eloise Smith. He graduated from McCormick High School in 1969 and joined the United States Air Force in 1971. He honorably served his country for 25 years, retiring in 1997 at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He completed his bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management at Bellevue University, and continued his government service as a civilian for the VA Medical Center until his medical retirement in 2007. Clarence is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Pamelia; son, Clarence Smith, Jr.; and daughter, Vanessa Smith. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by two out of fourteen siblings: Mrs. Jessie Talbert of Chicago, IL, Mrs. Bernice (Miles) Burnett of Dermott, AR; and a host of loved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Clarence was a devoted member of the Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons, Nebraska and its Jurisdiction. The family of the late Clarence Smith, Sr. would like to thank you for your love, support and generosity during this difficult time. It gives us peace and strength to know Clarence was loved by many. Continue to keep us in your prayers. Your kindness means so much to us and will never be forgotten. Special thanks to Gloria and her staff at Sisters with a Purpose (SWAP) and to the Hillcrest Hospice Team, specifically, Jill and Terrie. Thank you! VISITATION will be on Monday, November 4th, 5-6pm, with the Masonic Service at 6pm, at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE will be on Tuesday, November 5th, 11am, at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at the Martha Chapel Cemetery in McCormick, SC with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family. Jesus Wept BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Days of terrifying darkness, cold and hunger amid PG&E’s sweeping power blackouts
-
Chatelain: Nebraska football has lost 95 games in the 21st century, and I've exhausted my outrage
-
After things got 'heated' during Indiana loss, Scott Frost meets with players to clear the air
-
As Scott Frost praises Indiana's progress, Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'
-
Woman finds naked strangers in her Omaha Airbnb
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.