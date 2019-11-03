Smith, Clarence, Sr. SMSgt USAF (Ret) August 1, 1951 - October 28, 2019 Gone Fishing, Too! Clarence Smith, Sr., 68, entered his eternal home on October 28, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was born on August 1, 1951 in McCormick, SC to the late Jahue and Eloise Smith. He graduated from McCormick High School in 1969 and joined the United States Air Force in 1971. He honorably served his country for 25 years, retiring in 1997 at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He completed his bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management at Bellevue University, and continued his government service as a civilian for the VA Medical Center until his medical retirement in 2007. Clarence is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Pamelia; son, Clarence Smith, Jr.; and daughter, Vanessa Smith. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by two out of fourteen siblings: Mrs. Jessie Talbert of Chicago, IL, Mrs. Bernice (Miles) Burnett of Dermott, AR; and a host of loved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Clarence was a devoted member of the Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons, Nebraska and its Jurisdiction. The family of the late Clarence Smith, Sr. would like to thank you for your love, support and generosity during this difficult time. It gives us peace and strength to know Clarence was loved by many. Continue to keep us in your prayers. Your kindness means so much to us and will never be forgotten. Special thanks to Gloria and her staff at Sisters with a Purpose (SWAP) and to the Hillcrest Hospice Team, specifically, Jill and Terrie. Thank you! VISITATION will be on Monday, November 4th, 5-6pm, with the Masonic Service at 6pm, at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE will be on Tuesday, November 5th, 11am, at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at the Martha Chapel Cemetery in McCormick, SC with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family. Jesus Wept BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

