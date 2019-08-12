Smith, Christine L. Age 69 - August 9, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth; brother John; and sisters, Cheryl and Annette. Survived by her significant other Mark; children, James, Kim, and Nichole; siblings, Cathy, Debra, Patrick, Charles, and Brian; many nieces, nephews, and other family members. VISITATION: Tuesday, August 13, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 14, at 11:30am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (36th and X St). Interment in St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

