Smith, Charles Granville April 23, 1929 - August 31, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Nellie Mae Smith; sister Eleanor Hand; and brother Edward Smith. Survived by wife Susan L. (Safford) Smith; children, John J. Smith, Thomas E. Smith (Patty), Ronald E. Smith, Jacqueline Kuper, Patricia Smith, and Sally Smith-Roy (Mark); step-children, Steven J. Safford (Heather), and Stacey L. McKelvey M.D. (Robert); 13 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marjory Jean Sorensen, and Corra Edith Fisher. Family to receive friends Tuesday 5-8pm, West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am, Faith Presbyterian Church, 8100 Giles Rd. Interment: Hillcrest with Military Honors. Memorials to A.R.C.H.; or American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

