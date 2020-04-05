Smith, Brian P.

Smith, Brian P. June 2, 1969 - April 2, 2020 Survived by wife Martalena "Marte" Smith; children, Gabriella Gerner (Noah), and Marco Smith; granddaughter Kamila; parents, Walter and Sandra Smith; sister, Belinda Weidner (Scott); mother-in-law, Dianne Carroll (Dave); father-in-law, Robert Trelles (Ana); brother-in-law Bob Trelles; niece; nephews. Private Family Services at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, with a Memorial Mass to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to ALS in the Heartland, or the ALS Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

