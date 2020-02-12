Smith, Beth Eileen (Haney) Beth Eileen (Haney) Smith of Papillion, formerly of Springfield and Lincoln, NE, passed away on February 4, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Earl J and Mary Edith Haney, and her husband of 50 years, the Honorable Judge Robert L. Smith. Survived by her brother, Clark J Haney of Tucson, AZ; and her children: Victoria Lostroh, of Omaha; Craig Smith of La Vista; Calvert (John) MacKnight, of Papillion; Dr. Carey (Dr. Steven) Ryan, of La Vista; nine grandchildren: Matthew Daharsh, Christopher (Marita) Lostroh, Kelly (Ashley) Smith, Robert (Melanie) Lostroh, Ryan (Rachel) Smith, Beth Eileen (Tony) Kaplan, Timothy (Laura) Ryan, Robert MacKnight, Catherine (Aaron) Prestito; and 11 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2pm, at the First United Methodist Church, 480 Main Street, Springfield, NE, with burial of Cremains at 1pm at Springfield Cemetery. No visitation. Family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church of Springfield; and the Springfield Memorial Library, 665 Main Street, Springfield, NE, 68059. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com. FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985

Feb 15
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM-2:45PM
Springfield First United Methodist Church
480 Main Street
Springfield, NE 68059
