Smith, Amy Della Feb 28, 1933 - Jul 1, 2018 Amy was preceded by her mother Eliza Brockman, husband Henry Smith, daughters Della Lacey and Rachel Jackson, brother Robert Brockman, and sisters Eva Jackson and Ester Webster. She is survived by: her brother Ernest Clinkscale, grandson Kennith Sr. and Petrina (wife), great-grandsons, Octavius Johnson and Kennith Lacey Jr. Nine great-great grand-children, her church family, and a host of relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE 9am, with VIEWING at 8:30am Saturday, July 7 at Eagle's Nest Worship Center, 5775 Sorensen Pkwy. BURIAL Mt. Hope Cemetery. WESTLAWN-HILLCREST 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.