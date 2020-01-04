Smisek, Sr. Carmelita, N.D. May 18, 1924 - December 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Anna Smisek; brother, Charles Smisek, II; and sister, Sr. Catherine Smisek, N.D. Survived by nephew, Charles Smisek, III; great and great-great nephew and many cousins; Notre Dame Sisters and Friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, January 5th from 5pm to 7pm, at the Notre Dame Chapel (3501 State St.) followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, January 6th, 10am, Notre Dame Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Notre Dame Sisters. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carmelita Smisek, N.D. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.