Smidt, Willard J. "Will" Age 86 Longtime owner and operator of Countrywide Marina. Preceded in death by his son, Regan; his parents, William and Violet Smidt; and numerous brothers and sisters. Survived by wife, Karen; children, Rhonda Kleine (Mark), and Rodney Smidt (Lynne); grandchildren: Patrick (Marena) and Jacob (Jenna) Kleine, and Allison Secor (Spencer); numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Wednesday, August 7th, at 9am at West Center Chapel, with FUNERAL SERVICES at 10am. Interment: Hillcrest with full Military Honors. The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

