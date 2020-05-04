Smidt, Rodney C. February 20, 1958 - May 1, 2020 Survived by wife, Lynne A.; step-son, Travis Hammer; mother, Karen Smidt; sister, Rhonda Kleine (Mark); nephews, Patrick Kleine (Marena), and Jacob Kleine (Jenna); and niece, Allison Secor (Spencer). Preceded in death by father, Willard "Will" Smidt. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Wednesday 3-6pm at West Center Chapel. Family Services Thursday 11am at West Center Chapel. Interment in Evergreen. To view a live broadcast of the funeral service go to our website and click the "view live-cast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

