Smejkal, JoAnne M. February 23, 1934 - June 2, 2020 Survived by children, Marianne Smejkal, Joe (Deanna) Smejkal, Debby Smejkal, Jeff Smejkal, Jim Smejkal, Susie (Todd) Jasman; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Friday 11am with a Celebration of JoAnne's Life at 12pm at the Mortuary. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

