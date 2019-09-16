Smedley, Kathleen P. Wallerstedt "Katie" June 24, 1977 - September 12, 2019 Family will Receive friends Wednesday from 5-7pm, with 7pm PRAYER SERVICE and SHARING of REMBRANCES at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday at 9:30am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Interment: Calvary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

