Smedley, Kathleen P. (Wallerstedt) "Katie" June 24, 1977 - September 12, 2019 Katie passed away at Parkview Home in Dodge, NE. Preceded in death by grandmother, Patt Wallerstedt; uncle, Chuck Wallerstedt; and aunt Sheila Wallerstedt. Survived by mother Mary Wallerstedt; step-father Harlan Buchholz; aunts, Theresa and Tracy Wallerstedt; cousins, Michaela and Michelle Wallerstedt; and step-brother Dan Buchholz, Also survived by loving devoted care providers, Andrea, Bonnie S., Carol Beth, Jennifer, Pauline, Waynette, and Wendy. Katie brought joy to all of us. Family will Receive friends Wednesday from 5-7pm, with 7pm PRAYER SERVICE and SHARING of REMBRANCES at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday at 9:30am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Interment: Calvary. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

