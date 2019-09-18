Smedley, Kathleen P. Wallerstedt "Katie"

Smedley, Kathleen P. Wallerstedt "Katie" June 24, 1977 - September 12, 2019 Katie passed away at Parkview Home in Dodge, NE. Preceded in death by grandmother, Patt Wallerstedt; uncle, Chuck Wallerstedt; and aunt Sheila Wallerstedt. Survived by mother Mary Wallerstedt; stepfather Harlan Buchholz; aunts, Theresa and Tracy Wallerstedt; cousins, Michaela and Michelle Wallerstedt; and stepbrother, Dan Buchholz. She is also survived by heer loving and devoted care providers: Andrea, Bonnie S., Carol Beth, Jennifer, Pauline, Waynette, and Wendy. Katie brought joy to all of us. The Family will Receive friends Wednesday, Sep 18th, from 5pm-7pm, with 7pm PRAYER SERVICE and SHARING of REMBRANCES at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, Sep 19th at 9:30am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.