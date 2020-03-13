Smartt, Rose M. June 29, 1931 - February 27, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Raymond. Survived by daughters, Karen (Bob) Koenig, and Barbara (John) Ward; grandchildren, Melodie (Justin) Puffer, Shanna (Matt) Kamenski, Allison (fianc�, Mat Nozicka) Koenig, Tiffany Ward, and Kevin (Sarah) Ward; 2 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, March 15th, after 1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm, all at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Memorials requested to AseraCare Hospice, Norfolk, NE. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

