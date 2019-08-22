Smalley, Kenneth D. Age 95 Lifelong farmer, of Nebraska City (formerly Hamburg, IA). Survived by wife, Virginia Smalley, Nebr. City; son, Duane F. Smalley of Lenexa, KS; other family and friends. FUNERAL: 11am Saturday, Aug. 24, at First United Methodist Church, Hamburg, IA. Burial in Hamburg Cemetery. FAMILY VISITATION: 4- 5pm Friday, Aug. 23, Gude Mortuary, Nebr. City. Memorials to Hamburg United Methodist Church, Hamburg Fire/Rescue, or Grape Community Hospital. RASH-GUDE FUNERAL HOME - HAMBURG (712) 382-1024 | www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.