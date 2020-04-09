Sluyter, Linda J. (Lydon) March 26, 1950 - April 6, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Vincent Lydon; sister, Mary Ann Yates; and in-laws, Charles and Martha Sluyter. Survived by husband, Ray Sluyter; daughter, Valerie Parrack (Tommy); son, Michael Sluyter (Becky); six grandchildren; mother, Frances Lydon; brother, John Lydon (Helen); nieces, nephews and a lifetime of friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Fri., April 10th from 3pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel, followed by family VIGIL SERVICE. Family FUNERAL SERVICE: Sat., April 11th, 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands. CELEBRATION OF LIFE at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

