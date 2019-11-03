Sloup, Anne M. January 9, 1933 - October 31, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Alvin; parents; twelve siblings. Survived by sons, Chuck (Patsy Schimmel), Chris, Tim and Rick Sloup; grandchildren, Katie and Megan Sloup; sister, Susie Davis. VISITATION begins Monday 4pm with a Wake Service at 7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Tuesday 10am St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

