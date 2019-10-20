Slogr, Frank J. April 21, 1927 - October 18, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Helen. Survived by daughters, Chris (Rod) Haferbier, Barb (Scott) Edgar; grandchildren: Chad (Stephanie) Haferbier, Jodie (Tim) McGill, Jamie (Joe) Gustafson, Jess (Al) Artz, Josh (Mackenzie) Edgar; great-grandchildren: Collin, Elana, and Jude McGill; Evan and Vivian Gustafson; Henry and Howe Haferbier. Private Family Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brookestone Meadows Music Fund. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

