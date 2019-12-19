Slobotski, Michael J. "Mike"

Slobotski, Michael J. "Mike" January 5, 1960 - December 16, 2019 After a courageous battle with ALS that began in 2015. He lived life to the fullest and his sense of humor was sure to light up the room. He had the biggest heart and enjoyed time surrounded with friends and family. Preceded in death by parents, Walter Sr. and Alice Slobotski; son, Brian Slobotski; and mother-in-law, Juanita (Micki) Zabel. Survived by wife and soulmate, Shannon Slobotski; sons and families: David, Kelsie, Carter, Camryn, and Bodie; Matthew, Kaylee, and Emily; brothers, Walt (Joan), John (Debby); and sisters, Kathleen (Merle) Plantenberg, Susan (Michael) Jacobberger; father-in-law, Mike Zabel-CBB; brothers-in-law, Nick (Sara) Kelley and Jeff; sisters-in-law, Laura (Tom) Gaffney and Dawn Kelley (Lonnie); 28 nieces and nephews and 29 great-nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday begins at 4pm with a Vigil Service at 6:30 at the mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo Street. Interment: LaPlatte Cemetery, LaPlatte, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Heartland Food Bank, Siena Francis House, Open Door Mission or St. Pius X. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

