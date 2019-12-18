Slobotski, Michael J. "Mike" January 5, 1960 - December 16, 2019 VISITATION: Friday begins at 4pm with a Vigil Service at 6:30 at the mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday at 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6905 Blondo Street. Interment: LaPlatte Cemetery, LaPlatte, NE. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

