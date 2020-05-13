Sletten, Richard V. "Dick"

Sletten, Richard V. "Dick" Age 88 - May 11, 2020 Of Glenwood, IA passed away May 11, 2020 at his home in Glenwood. Survived by children, Rhonda (Steve) Moore of Omaha, NE; Yvonne Sletten of Glenwood, IA; Barbara Kimball of Carter Lake, IA; Kurt Sletten of Hot Springs, AR; grandchildren; great-grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2pm at Peterson Mortuary (following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines). Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post 141. Interment will be at a later date. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

