Slavik, Augustus E. Aug 7, 1995 - Jul 12, 2018 Preceded in death by grandparents, Dr. Edward and Mary Slavik. Survived by parents, Suanne and Philip Slavik; siblings: Paige, Veronica, Maclean, Rhys, Eleanore and Skylar Slavik; grandparents, Jerome and Roberta Lenczowski; many other loving relatives and friends. VISITATION begins Monday, 5pm, with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (74 & Vinton St). FUNERAL: Tuesday, 10am, St. Joan of Arc Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

