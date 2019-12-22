Sladovnik, Merle Marie

Sladovnik, Merle Marie August 2, 1936 - December 16, 2019 Age 83, Born in Wahoo, NE to Fred and Mary Lees, Merle graduated from North Bend High School in 1955. She received her teaching certificate from Wayne College and taught for several years at Morse Bluff Elementary School until beginning a family. Merle and her husband, Paul A. Sladovnik, were married for 62 years and enjoyed traveling the world together while he served in the Navy. Merle is survived by her husband Paul; sister, Eileen Johnson of Omaha; brother, Fred Lees and wife Marilyn of Highlands Ranch, CO; children, Lisa, Craig, Patti, and Peggy; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Merle had a lovely singing voice and was an accomplished pianist, performing for various functions. She also had a broad creative and artistic nature that encompassed painting, arts and crafts, and sewing. She will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. MEISSINGER MORTUARY Scottsdale, AZ | (480) 945-9521

