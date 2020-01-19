Sladovnik, David E. LtCol USAF (Ret) August 9, 1938 - December 28, 2019 Dave was born in Dodge, NE on August 9, 1938, the son of Edward and Emily Sladovnik, and passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 in Kailua, HI of Stage 4 cancer. Dave was a 1956 North Bend, NE graduate, and following college at UNL, he began a 22-1/2 year career in the U.S. Air Force which included three tours in Vietnam, navigating DC-130 gunships and B52 bombers. Dave was employed by Boeing in 1982 to 1990 doing Research and Development of drones. After his 1990 retirement, Dave and Barb enjoyed extensive traveling. Dave is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barb of Kailua, HI; youngest son, Mark, of Lake St. Louis, MO; brothers, Dick (Julie) Sladovnik, and Paul (Merle - deceased) Sladovnik; sister, Sue (David) Kohls; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott, of Independence, MO; sister, Mary Alice, and her husband, (Bill) Gainey.

