Skudlarek, Philomena (Pawlowicz) August 15, 2019 Philomena (Pawlowicz) Skudlarek, age 96, joined her Pal and husband of 65 years, Joseph (2014), and her BFF twin sister, Felicia (1959), on the Feast of the Assumption of Mary, August 15, 2019. Phil is survived by her daughter, Barbara "Buffy" Bartos (Bernie) of Fort Mill, SC; son, Joseph Skudlarek of Omaha NE; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Bern Bartos (Tina) of Maple Grove, MN and sons Parker and Camden; Caity Brinkman (Brandon) of Fort Mill, SC and son Jack; Jay Burgess (Abby) of Colorado Springs, CO and children Ivy and Ty; Andy Skudlarek (Nicole) of Omaha and children, twins Noah & Faith and Jacob; Dan Skudlarek (Nancy) of Omaha and daughters Hannah and Addison. "Mae" and Aunt Mae is also survived by sisters, Rita Stoysich of Omaha and Delores Fortwengler of Parkers Prairie, MN; and many nieces and nephews. The family has conducted private services. Memorials are suggested to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or https://www.alz.org. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

