Skow, Lois LaVaughn April 2, 1930 - October 5, 2019 Lois LaVaughn Skow passed away on October 5, 2019 at Pathways Hospice in Tucson, AZ, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 2, 1930 in Blair, NE. She married Robert on July 8, 1948. To this union three sons were born: Ronald, Donavan and Robert "Bud." First and foremost, she will be remembered for her love of people. Her favorite activity was playing cards with her friends. She is survived by her sons, Ron and Don and Linda Callahan. A Ceremony and Burial will be held in Nebraska next summer. In lieu of flowers, please hug the ones you love while you still can.

