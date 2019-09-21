Skorniak, Allen R. August 23, 1949 - September 19, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Amelia Skorniak. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Loi Skorniak; children, Annette (Danny) Moore, Crystal Skorniak, and Sherri Skorniak; grandchildren: Amanda, DJ, Tarai, Kyla, and Alyssa; brother, Ron (Roxanne) Skorniak; sister, Sharon (John) Anderson. COMMITTAL SERVICE WITH MILITARY HONORS: Wednesday, September 25 at 2pm at OMAHA NATIONAL CEMETERY (14250 Schram Rd). Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

