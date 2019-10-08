Skoog, Donald P., M.D.

Skoog, Donald P., M.D. September 29, 1931 - October 7, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Mary Ann Skoog; sister, Bonnie (Skoog) Geary; son, David Alan Skoog; wife, Mary Ann (Bunn) Skoog. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Battalion Chief Emily Kane; daughter, Kristin Skoog; brothers, Gerald Skoog and C. Alan Skoog; sister, Mary Anne (Skoog) Schwarten; grandchildren: Nicholas Skoog, Amelia Skoog, Maxwell Schroeder, Cailin Capizzi, and Riley Galbraith; many other loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Thursday, October 10th at 11am at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 1031 Sunset Trail in Omaha. Graveside Service: Thursday at 2pm at Blair, Nebraska Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church; UNMC/Dr. Donald P. and Mary Ann Bunn Skoog Family Scholarship; Midland University/Dr. Don and Mary Ann Skoog Scholarship. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

