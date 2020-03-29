Skoge, Harriet Lavonne

Skoge, Harriet Lavonne January 17, 1933 - March 26, 2020 Harriet Lavonne Skoge passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 26, 2020. Harriet was born in Boyden, IA on January 17, 1933. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Starla) Lutterman, Don (Pam) Lutterman, and Colleen (John) Schraufnagel; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Skoge; parents, Harm and Carrie Harms; as well as her five siblings. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Heafey Hoffman Dworak & Cutler. She will be laid to Eternal Rest in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Please send memorials to the American Cancer Societ, or a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

