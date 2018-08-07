Skinner, Ronald Delbert Sep 28, 1932 - Aug 5, 2018 Born to Delbert and Vera Skinner of Missouri Valley, IA. Ronald proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. He is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Kevin Skinner. Survived by wife of 61 years, Gladys; daughters, Julee Samson (Bill), Kim Davis (Scott); grandchildren: Angel Femmer (Eric), Tonya McAdams (Zach), Chris Davis and Libby Davis; great-grandchildren, Katie and Cameron Femmer, Jaxson McAdams; brother, Jim Skinner (Shirley); nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Tuesday, August 7th, 6:30pm, West Center Chapel with Visitation starting at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 8th, 11am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 118th Street). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the National Down Syndrome Society or Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

