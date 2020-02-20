Skinner, Marion K. March 17, 1929 - February 17, 2020 Survived by his children, Tom (Tracy), Stan (Valerie) and Janet (Matt) Perrone; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. FUNERAL: Saturday, February 22, 10:30am, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Orum. Military graveside services in the Lincoln Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, from 5-7pm, at Campbell Aman. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th St., Blair, NE 402-426-2191 | www.campbellaman.com

