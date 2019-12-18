Skinner, Anna Mae February 1, 1940 - December 15, 2019 VISITATION: Friday, December 20th, 12-1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE beginning at 1pm, all at Kremer Funeral Home. Internment following funeral service, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

