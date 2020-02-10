Skelton, Lee January 14, 1936 - February 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters. Survived by husband, Buzz; children: Tom (Cindy) and their children, Alissa, Tanner, Taya, Tessa, and Travis; Steve and his children, Trenten, Brady, and Coleton; Jean (John) Brazda and their children, Justin, Marissa, Jolee, and Kyler; and Teri (Matt) Perrotto and their children, Alec, Marcus, Ellah, Madelyn, and Isaac; siblings: Don (Bonnie) Drey, Verlyn Drey, Loyal (Marlene) Drey, Velva (Cy) Schmieding, and Larry (Barb) Drey; many other loving family. SERVICES: Wednesday 10:30am at St. Pius the X Church. VISITATION: Tuesday starting at 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or Nebraska Stroke Foundation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

