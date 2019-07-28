Skarda, Dorothy T.

Skarda, Dorothy T. January 30, 1923 - July 26, 2019 Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Al W. Skarda; her parents Leo and Katie Krakowski; and 8 of her siblings. She is survived by her nieces, Mary Rose (Phillip) Hall, and Patsy (Dave) Zumbrum; nephew, Earl (Diane) Baker; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends VISITATION will be Monday, July 29, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow. FUNERAL: Tuesday, July 30, at 11:20am at Bethany Funeral Home to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 3529 Q St., Omaha, NE 68107, at 12Noon for MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment in St. John's Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

