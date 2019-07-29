Skarbek, Raymond J. August 31, 1933 - July 25, 2019. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sophia Skarbek; and siblings, Florence, Adeline and Joseph “BUD”. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna (Hasiak) Skarbek; and his children, Dave Skarbek and Sonie (Sandi) Skarbek-Kirkland. VISITATION to take place on Tuesday, July 30, from 9–11am at Bethany Funeral Home, with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow. Burial in St. John Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME  | 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

